Blue Bells Group of Schools Honor Differently-abled Indian Cricket Team

Blue Bells Group of Schools felicitated the Indian Differently-abled Cricket team, which recently won Tri-Series in Sri Lanka by inviting them in Blue Bells Public School, Sector 10. In the team’s honor, the Blue Bells Group of Schools honored each player by presenting them with a cheque. To increase the students love for cricket the team played a short match against cricket team of Blue Bells Public School & Blue Bells Model School. The Indian Differently team also interacted with the school students and shared their experience and tips to motivate and encourage the students.

Sharing his experience, Ravindar Pal, Captain, Indian Differently-abled Cricket team said, “I am thankful to Blue Bells School for their love and support. I believe that Blue Bells School has a vast pool of talented cricketers and the players will only gain from here. I am giving you three tips to be successful in life – be honest with their work, never lose hope and always be active to become a successful person.”

"I felt extremely happy to receive the winner cricket team with special needs. Our school has always given special attention to sports and we encourage our students. Our students got a lot of inspiration from the Captain Ravinder Pal Ji. Their spirit is an encouraging sign for the students, which is to never give up, whatever you do." said Dr. Saroj Suman Gulati, Director – Blue Bells Group of Schools.

The school players learned a number of life skills in terms of teamwork, leadership, planning, coping with varied emotions, the power of concentration, and most importantly, learning to handle defeats and victories. Blue Bells Group of School has always believed in giving adequate importance to sports and games so that the young students develop their kinesthetic skills which will instill a sense of discipline, fellow – feeling and togetherness.