‘108’ ambulance staff call off strike

Coimbatore: Drivers and emergency medical technicians withdrawn their stir on Thursday after their demands were accepted by the private company.

Earlier, the 108 ambulance union had announced boycott on Friday citing various demands. The workers withdrew their stir after the company announced pay hike by 10 per cent for 2017. Earlier, it was hiked by 6 per cent in 2016 for both drivers and emergency medical technicians.

T Backiaraj, head of ‘108’ ambulance union Coimbatore said, the company accepted the demands and promised to pay hike of 10 per cent which was higher than the previous year. The current year hike would be passed after discussion with the State Government. He also added that after the hike, drivers would get salary around Rs 14,500 and technicians around Rs 15,000.

There are 28 ‘108’ ambulances in the city at present, attending around 70 medical emergency cases, including 30 road accidents, daily, said Backiaraj.