23 Jun 2019, Edition - 1440, Sunday
150 free dentures 'gifted smiles'

Covai Post Network

June 23, 2019

Coimbatore : The Sindhi Forum today organised a Free Denture Camp for the old aged and needy of Coimbatore. As many as 150 dentures were measured and manufactured on a single day free of cost.
    
The “Gift a Smile” initiative organised at Gujarati Samaj was inaugurated by Police Commissioner Sumit Saran under the leadership of Forum President Sanjay Chabria in association with AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangalore and RVS Dental College and Hospital, Coimbatore.
    
Normally, it takes five days to manufacture a denture set, but this is the first time that 150 dentures were measured and manufactured in one single day at no cost to the patients.

 Around 500 patients from across the district were medically screened of which 150 of them were found eligible to receive complete denture sets.

A 250-member team comprising doctors, professors, interns, technicians and medical students  spent close to 18 continuous hours to achieve this feat
and this community service also is in pursuit of a Limca Book of Records.

The “Gift a Smile” has been organized in aid of community service by the Sindhi Community here, with the voluntary support of management and staff of both AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, and RVS Dental College and Hospital.

