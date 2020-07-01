Additional Rs.three crore allocated for Hope after Fire

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An additional rs.three crore has been allocated by Rotary club of Coimbatore Metropolis for ‘Hope After Fire’ programme, which help the people who had suffered by severe burn injuries across India.

With fire accidents becoming worse than road accidents, close to 70 lakh people are affected in India every year due to this, of which about 10 lakh people experienced severe burn injuries in face, hands and legs affecting their everyday life.

To mitigate their sufferings Rotary club of Coimbatore Metropolis along with Ganga Hospital have come up with “Hope after Fire” program in March 2012 and 550 people have benefitted from this program.

Stating that Hope after Fire program aims to provide free surgery to such people who have been affected by fire accidents, Ganga Hospital Managing Director, Dr S Rajasabhapathy said that a total of 905 surgeries at a cost of Rs.5.4 crore have been performed so far.

Many major and minor surgeries for burn victims have been provided by the hospital and people from various parts of the country like Kerala, Delhi, and Lucknow have benefitted through this program, he said.

“This is a very soul fulfilling task for us. We save the lives of those affected by fire. hey should then look for treatments for body injuries and disabilities due to fire accident. Many people suffer daily as they are unable to afford these high cost surgeries or due to lack of knowledge. Our aim is to help restore the lives of these victims to normalcy,” Rajasabhapathy said in a release.

Burn injuries can be corrected through surgery and Treatment. We offer these surgeries in association with the Rotary Club of Metropolis for free, he said.

“This is the first time in the history of the Rotary District 3201 that rs.3 crore was being spent on one project, Rajasabhapathay said.