AIADMK will lose deposit in all LS constituencies: Dhinakaran

Coimbatore : AIADMK will not get deposits from any of the Lok Sabha constituency in the coming elections, as all its cadres are with AMMK, the party Deputy General secretary, T T V Dhinakaran said on Sunday.

AIADMK, by misusing power, was trying to show that the cadres were with them and in the pretext of taking them for 'tour' to Chennai, have taken them to participate in MGR Centenary Celebrations, by paying Rs.1,000 for two days, Dhinakaran told reporters at the City Airport.

However, all the loyal cadres and workers have deserted the party and joined AMMK, which will reflect in the Lok Sabha elections, where that party will not be able to retain deposit from any of the constituencies, he said.

The people of Tamil Nadu wanted the present Government to go, Dhinakaran claimed.

His name was included in the invitation for the MGR Centenary celebrations just because of he was an MLA, he said adding that he will not be attending the function as he was preoccupied.