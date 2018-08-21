  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
21 Aug 2018, Edition - 1134, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Sri Lalji Tandon has been appointed as the new governor of Bihar
  • 3 more people arrested by ATS in Aurangabad in connection to Sachin Andure
  • Satya Pal Malik has been appointed as Governor of Jammu & Kashmir
  • London Court denies bail to Dawood’s aide Jabir Moti
  • Govt sources: 500 crores for Kerala floods is only interim amount
  • J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara as 2-3 terrorists are holed up
  • Madras HC stays Chennai-Salem Highway project
  • SC/ST amendment, which was cleared by parliament, challenged in Supreme Court
  • Mandsaur Rape Case: Court pronounces the death sentence to the two accused as trial concludes in less than 2 months
  • Chhattisgarh cabinet to rename administrative capital ‘Atal Nagar’ in honor of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Travel

Coimbatore

BJP, Hindu Munnani flag masts found on road in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 21, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Anxious moments prevailed for some time in Kuniyamuthur in the city today after passersby noticed a Hindu Munnani flag lying in a ditch and the mast on the road.

Similarly, a BJP flag mast was also found lying in Narasimhapuram on the Palakkad highway, even as party top leaders visited the area and sought action against the miscreants, police said.

Based on the complaint from two organisations, police registered case and also deployed adequate police in the area.

BJP state president Tamilisai Soundarajan and general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan, along with district secretary C R Nandakumar and senior functionaries visited the area.

They sought immediate action against the miscreants.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿