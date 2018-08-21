BJP, Hindu Munnani flag masts found on road in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Anxious moments prevailed for some time in Kuniyamuthur in the city today after passersby noticed a Hindu Munnani flag lying in a ditch and the mast on the road.

Similarly, a BJP flag mast was also found lying in Narasimhapuram on the Palakkad highway, even as party top leaders visited the area and sought action against the miscreants, police said.

Based on the complaint from two organisations, police registered case and also deployed adequate police in the area.

BJP state president Tamilisai Soundarajan and general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan, along with district secretary C R Nandakumar and senior functionaries visited the area.

They sought immediate action against the miscreants.