Car rams against lorry, youth injured

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: One person was seriously injured when the car in which he was travelling rammed against a lorry near Madukkarai on Thursday.

According to sources, the youth, said to be in his twenties, was on his way to Coimbatore from Kerala when the accident took place.

ALSO READ : Photograph of fake currency case accused with Tamil Nadu CM goes viral

Residents of the nearby area rushed to his help and informed the ambulance service. The MDMK General Secretary, Vaiko, who was crossing the accident spot, stopped his vehicle and helped in rescuing the youth.

According to a press release from the party, Vaiko called up the Dean of Coimbatore Government Hospital and urged him to provide appropriate treatment for the injured youth.