30 Aug 2018, Edition - 1143, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- Police arrests father of Hizbul chief operations Riyaz Naiko, this comes just hours after NIA had arrested the son of Salahuddin in Srinagar
- Rahul Gandhi may go on Mansarovar yatra from Sept 1
- Shutdown in valley over article 35 A controversy, day before hearing in SC, protests begin, curfew in downtown Srinagar
- One terrorist killed in Bandipore gunfight
CBE-Salem train to resume service from tomorrow
Covai Post Network
August 29, 2018
Coimbatore : Train 66602/66603 from Coimbatore Junction to Salem Junction will resume service from tomorrow, after a gap of 15 days.
The services were cancelled from August 14, to carry out engineering works on Salem-Virapandi Road.
With the completion of the works, the train will operate on scheduled timing from tomorrow onward, a Salem Division statement said.