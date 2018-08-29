  • Download mobile app

CBE-Salem train to resume service from tomorrow

Covai Post Network

August 29, 2018

Coimbatore : Train 66602/66603 from Coimbatore Junction to Salem Junction will resume service from tomorrow, after a gap of 15 days.

The services were cancelled from August 14, to carry out engineering works on Salem-Virapandi Road.

With the completion of the works, the train will operate on scheduled timing from tomorrow onward, a Salem Division statement said.

