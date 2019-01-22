Chamber thanks PM, Defence Minister for Defence Corridor

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Local Chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister, Nirmala Seetharaman for the projects of Defence Corridor envisaging a total investment of Rs.3,100 crores.

This vision of Prime Minister will pave way to develop Tamil Nadu and facilitate further investment in TNDIC through constant interaction with officials and the Defence Corridor will create enormous scope for scaling up production of defence products through MSMEs, Chamber president, V Lakshminarayanasamy said.

The initiative of the Centre will also boost indigenous production of defense equipment and will ensure connectivity among various defence industrial units, he said in a statement here.

The chamber also thanked the Government for sanctioning India’s first Defence Innovation Hub to CODISSIA (Coimbatore District Small Industries Association) here and appealed for sourcing of components from Coimbatore MSMEs, since they have huge spare capacity.

He also thanked Tamil Nadu Government for all the support in bringing this project to Tamil Nadu and requested to form Defence Clusters in nodal cities for attracting investments in the corridor.