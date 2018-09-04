  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
05 Sep 2018, Edition - 1149, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case, will contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections
  • Opposition questions Tamil Nadu CM EPS over the Gutka Scam raids, demands the ouster of Health Minister
  • The rally comes almost a month after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam supremo M Karunanidhi breathed his last on August 7
  • Bhatt was detained as per the directives from the Gujarat High Court
  • J&K: Army patrol party attacked in Pulwama
  • Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and other police officers in connection with Gutkha scam
  • Gujarat CID detains former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt
  • Gutka Scam raids: CBI raids Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar
Travel

Coimbatore

Each student to plant a tree and maintain till completion of degree at TNAU

Covai Post Network

September 4, 2018

Coimbatore : A total of 1,000 saplings were planted at various locations on the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) premises here as part of “One Student One Tree” programme.

The programme was organized by Dean (Agriculture) Dr S Mahimaraja in association with Dean (Horticulture) Jawaharlal for the first year students of all the undergraduate degree program in the university campus last evening.

It was aimed to plant one tree by each student during their first year and there after to be taken care of by them till the completion of their degree programme.

The students will be given appreciation certificates affixed with pictures of the tree and the student at the end of their degree programme, a TNAU release said today.

TNAU vice-Chancellor, Dr K Ramasamy emphasized the values of trees in terms of its economic value and usefulness to human being and planted a sapling.

The important and indigenous tree species planted were Mimusops elengi, Thespesia populnea, Azadiracta indica, Sweitenia mahogany, Sweitenia macrophylla, Derris indica, Terminalia catappa, Anthocephalus cadamba, Holoptelia integrifolia, Sterculia foetida, Syzygium cuminii, Ficus racemosa, it said.

The trees were selected based on the location and space available and their growth habits like evergreen bushy, large deciduous, medium-sized evergreen, wide spreading evergreen and spreading crown.

This program would improve greenery and micro-climate of the campus and thereby incorporate the importance of trees in the minds of youngsters, it said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿