Elgi equipments posts Rs 21.6 cr in Q1

Coimbatore : Elgi Equipments, manufacturers of air compressors,has posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 21.6 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, as against Rs 16.5 crore during the same period in 2017-18.

Company sales for the quarter stood at Rs261 crore as against Rs 235 crore last year.

The consolidated PAT for the group was Rs 18.5 crore as against Rs 13.6 crore, while the consolidated sales stood at Rs 413 crore as against Rs 372 crore, company managing director, Jairam Varadaraj said in a statement here.