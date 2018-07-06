Encroachments inside Corporation building evicted

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: The City Corporation cleared encroachments by three shops inside the corporation built building at the Flower Market (Poo Market) on Thursday.

According to Corporation officials, the shops were given several warnings and notices to clear the encroachments. “But they did not oblige,” they said.

“The building at Flower Market, constructed for flower vendors, has three shops on the ground floor and another three on the first floor,” said Senthil Kumar, Assistant Commissioner, central zone. “The tenants who have taken three shops on the ground floor on rent, have extended their shops by 10ft in front of the building, so that they are closer to the road.”

The shopkeeper who were occupying the Corporation land by taking more space than what they had rented did not remove their stalls despite several notices. Because of this the entry and exit points of the building was blocked and the other three shops on the first floor could not be rented out,” an official said.

Corporation officials arrived at the market at around 9 a.m. on Thursday and cleared the encroachments on the premises.