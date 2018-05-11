11 May 2018, Edition - 1032, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- The last major case he handled was Indian Premier League spot-fixing
- Lalu Prasad Yadav granted six-week bail on medical grounds
- After Army Chief’s Ultimatum, Separatists dare Indian Army, Mirwaiz incites attack on Army, compares Forces to British rule
- Namaz Row: Authorities step in, attempt to defuse situation, 37 locations allotted for namaz, 76 Duty Magistrates deputed
- Pak provokes yet again, ceasefire violation in Poonch, targets innocent civilians, 20-year old killed in Pak firing
- A day after Congress released video, Cong to move poll panel, delegation to meet EC Officials at 10:30 AM
- 2 Khalistan Terrorists nabbed, men linked to Terror module, linked to killing of RSS workers, funded by overseas elements
- After Centre rejects recommendation, Collegium to decide on Justice Joseph, crucial Collegium meet to be held today
- Major setback for Congress, I-T raids Karnataka Cong neta’s aide, Satish Sail’s close aide raided
Erring drivers get novel punishment in Pollachi
Covai Post Network
May 11, 2018
Coimbatore : A new hand regulating traffic at a signal for a day may leave one surprised. It is the novel method devised by traffic police to punish erring drivers, particularly those using the mobile phone, in nearby Pollachi.
Passengers of a private bus from Pollachi to Meenakshipuram lodged a complaint with police that Muruganandam (28) used to talk over phone while driving, leaving them in frightful situation.
They have also submitted a video as proof, based on which DSP Krishnamurthy and his team from traffic police department nabbed Muruganandam last morning. He was caught speaking over the mobile while driving. Muruganandam was asked to man and regulate the traffic and the signal near Gandhi Statue till evening, police said.
This novel punishment could be an eye opener to the erring drivers and general public also, they added.