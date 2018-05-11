Erring drivers get novel punishment in Pollachi

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A new hand regulating traffic at a signal for a day may leave one surprised. It is the novel method devised by traffic police to punish erring drivers, particularly those using the mobile phone, in nearby Pollachi.

Passengers of a private bus from Pollachi to Meenakshipuram lodged a complaint with police that Muruganandam (28) used to talk over phone while driving, leaving them in frightful situation.

They have also submitted a video as proof, based on which DSP Krishnamurthy and his team from traffic police department nabbed Muruganandam last morning. He was caught speaking over the mobile while driving. Muruganandam was asked to man and regulate the traffic and the signal near Gandhi Statue till evening, police said.

This novel punishment could be an eye opener to the erring drivers and general public also, they added.