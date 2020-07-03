“Fine private company for surge in covid infections “

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: Expressing grave concern over the steep increase in the number of Covid infections in the Nilgiris ,of late ,the Nilgiris district DMK has sought stringent action against the private Needle Industries at Yellanhalli near Ketti for its alleged negligence which had led to the surge.

In a representation to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,the DMK’s district secretary Mr.B.M.Mubarak has pointed out that the spurt followed the spread of the infection by the Public Relations Officer of the company through primary and secondary contacts.

He urged the Collector to collect the cost incurred in treating the infected persons from the company by way of fine.

Adverting to the use of the Government Sait Memorial Hospital which is now part of Government Medical College hospital, as a facility for treating Covid patients.He said that its location, in the heart of the town, was a source of concern to the people.Hence the authorities should consider alternatives like the building which had housed the,now defunct,Hindustan Photo Films,the Government Polytechnic College,the Government Arts College,the JSS College of Pharmacy or the CSI Engineering College in Ketti.

Underscoring the need to make a available adequate number of testing facilities in all the assembly constituencies of the Nilhiris ,Mr.Mubarak exhorted the administration to carry out door to door tests.

Disinfectants should be sprayed at all places and efforts to build up the resistance of the people to the infection should be stepped up.

Facilities to isolate with suitable comforts, people coming to the Nilgiris from abroad or other parts of the country should be identified and kept ready.

The fact that the peculiar weather conditions in the Nilgiris facilitated certain types of illnesses,should not be lost sight of. Accordingly more attention should be paid.