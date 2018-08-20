New gym opened in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Krish Beethovan, an international athlete, today launched a complete fitness solutions in the city.

With the assistance of dedicated and certified instructors, ‘Bodyzealfitworks’ aims to maximise the potential of clients towards achieving their fitness goals. as the centre was the result of six years research, Beethovan told reporters here.

The team of instructors had vast working experience in the fitness field, he said.

The gym, inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner of Police S Selvakumar, had new and improved services like crossfit, weight training, personal training and group fitness classes – aerobics, step aerobics and zumba, he said.

Equipment worth Rs 98 lakh had been bought to provide injury-free training, Beethovan said. There would be customised programme for all age groups and assisted by physiotherapy and diet experts.