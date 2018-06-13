  • Download mobile app

Edition - 1066, Thursday

No need to project common leader for 2019 polls, says CPI’s Sudhakar Reddy

Covai Post Network

June 13, 2018

Coimbatore: CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said his party did not need Rahul Gandhi’s leadership for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He told reporters on the sidelines of the party state committee meeting here on Tuesday that there was no need for a common leader to be set up against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It is not the leader that brings change in the country. Policies will bring change,’’ he added.

He also hinted at a possible alliance with the Congress. “The Congress and its leader Rahul have a role. We will fight independently and together also,” he said, adding that the BJP rule was a disaster for the country. He called for secular, and democratic parties joining hands to defeat BJP in the upcoming 2019 elections, stressing policies, not the leader mattered.

ALSO READ : CPI State Conference to be held at Mannargudi

“Earlier when the United Front was formed there was no leader projected as the prime ministerial candidate. But post-election a new leader emerged,”, said Reddy. There were enough examples showing elections were fought based on policies taken up by parties, and not based on projecting individuals.

“Our policy is secular, democratic and Left unity, to defend the Constitution, democracy and multi-culturalism,’’ said Reddy. Reddy also blamed the Congress regime in the country for letting BJP emerge to rule the country.

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be held in India in April or May 2019. Recently, leaders of the Opposition from 13 States came together in Karnataka. The purpose was to send out a clear message of the changing political dimensions in the country against the NDA Government, he added.

