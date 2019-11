Power cuts in Mathampalayam and Kovilpalayam

Covai Post Network

Power supply will be suspended in the areas under KV substation Mathampalayam and Kovilpalayam on November 13 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Areas such as Mathampalayam, Thannerpandal, Periyamathampalayam, Thirumalainaickenpalayam, Balaji Nagar, Santhimedu, Ambedkar nagar, chinnamathampalayam, Selvapuram, Bharathi Nagar, Vattaparai, Kovilpalayam, Sarkarsamakulam, Kurumbapalayam, Manikampalayam (Ko India area), Vaiyampalyam, Agrakara samakulam, kottaipalyam, Kondayapalyam, Kunnathur, kalipalayam and Mondikaliputhur will face suspension.

According to a release from TANGEDCO, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works.