Tirupur sees a spike in cases at 28, Coimbatore records one Covid19 positive today        

Coimbatore : With 28 fresh cases, there is a sudden spurt of positive cases of Covid-19 in nearby Tirupur, while Coimbatore reported only one case today.

With 28 cases, nearly 60 per cent of the 49 cases reported in Tamil Nadu the total cases crossed century mark bringing the number to 108, official sources said.

Coimbatore reported one fresh cases, taking the number to 128.

However, there was no positive case reported in Erode (70), Salem (24) and Nilgiris district (9) today.



All the five districts reported nil cases yesterday.