Tik Tik Tik shoot wraps up

Tik Tik Tik, has created a lot of excitement among the audience with its very first trailer. This science fiction space thriller is produced by Jhabak Movies and helmed by Shakti Soundar Rajan. Since the release of its trailer, the movie is in buzz amidst the science fiction lovers.
Now the latest news about the feature is that the team has wrapped up the shoot and the project is ready for post production. This movie has a lot of first time happenings like, his son Aarav’s first film in the industry, Imman’s first venture with Shakti Soundar Rajan and the movie by itself being the first space thriller in Indian cinema.
For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...Read More
Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...Read More
Bok Choy cultivation was first done in China. Bok choy is used in many dishes due to its crisp texture, sweet flavor and nutritional value. It is also known as white cabbage. The C...Read More