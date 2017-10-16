Tik Tik Tik shoot wraps up

Tik Tik Tik, has created a lot of excitement among the audience with its very first trailer. This science fiction space thriller is produced by Jhabak Movies and helmed by Shakti Soundar Rajan. Since the release of its trailer, the movie is in buzz amidst the science fiction lovers.

Now the latest news about the feature is that the team has wrapped up the shoot and the project is ready for post production. This movie has a lot of first time happenings like, his son Aarav’s first film in the industry, Imman’s first venture with Shakti Soundar Rajan and the movie by itself being the first space thriller in Indian cinema.