  • Techies attacked on the outskirts of Bengaluru by close to 100 men for complaining about illegal cow slaughter to cops
  • Students canned in Kishtwar, J&K for defending the national anthem
  • Court has opened after a 2-day holiday, there is a strong possibility of the Talwars being released today: D. Maurya, Jailor, Dasna Jail
  • Boat capsizes in Panapur area of Chhapra in Bihar; 4 swim to safety and search is underway for 11 others.
Tik Tik Tik shoot wraps up

October 16, 2017

Tik Tik Tik, has created a lot of excitement among the audience with its very first trailer. This science fiction space thriller is produced by Jhabak Movies and helmed by Shakti Soundar Rajan. Since the release of its trailer, the movie is in buzz amidst the science fiction lovers.

Now the latest news about the feature is that the team has wrapped up the shoot and the project is ready for post production. This movie has a lot of first time happenings like, his son Aarav’s first film in the industry, Imman’s first venture with Shakti Soundar Rajan and the movie by itself being the first space thriller in Indian cinema.

