Ex-councillor lives on poromboke land for ages

by Covai Post Network

A former councilor of Coimbatore Corporation lives in a small house on a wasteland near Gandhipuram in the city and has been fighting for the rights of people like him who have settled in the area for more than 85 years.

The image of MS Velmurugan’s house has been doing its rounds in social media for quite some time now with the comment that it was on encroached land. He was councillor in the corporation as a CPM member from 2006 to 2011. He had represented Ward No 57 which now has changed to 21.

In between Velmurugan has also changed his party and is now Coimbatore city secretary of the extreme CPI(ML).

He has been living with his family near the Kumaraswamy Lake bund quite close to Thadagam Road.

Velmurugan, 51, told The Covai Post that he has been living in the area where his ancestors stayed more than 85 years ago. There are more than 2,500 houses along the 2.5-km stretch on Thadagam Road and it is declared as wasteland. Most of the people living in the area are Dalits and there are a few migrant workers, he says.

The corporation has done little for the people in the area. And political parties see only a vote bank in the people of these 2500 houses, he adds.

“We are ready to move out if government provides us title deed for land to build a new home. Instead, people are being shifted and forced to live in 150-sqft flats built by the Slum Clearance Board,” he says.

Velmurugan adds that the houses are so small that it is practically difficult for a family to stay in it. Worse is that they have been built shabbily and there was corruption in the construction of the flats, he alleges.

On why he was living on wasteland, the former councillor has a clear reply. “I’m staying here to get justice for the people living in this area for more 85 years, right from the days of British rule. It gives me strength to fight for their rights,” he says.

Unlike the MPs and MLAs, councilors do not have any salary or pension, except a small amount as sitting fees during their tenure. In case some councillor makes extra money it is through illegal means and has to opposed, Velmurugan asserts.