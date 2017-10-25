25 Oct 2017, Edition - 834, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Farmers association requests pension for farmers over 60 years

Covai Post Network
October 25, 2017

Members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam met District Collector today and enlightened him about the various issues the farmers faced.

As part of Farmer’s grievance day, members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam met District Collector TN Hariharan and requested him to take steps to offer pension for farmers who are above 60 years.

According to their petition, the farmers have requested the District administration to offer a pension of Rs.10,000 per month for farmers above 60 years. The members also requested the district administration to take steps to prevent misuse of agricultural land for any other purpose.

The members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam also said that both Central and State Governments should take steps to ensure availability of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides in a subsidized rate. They also requested the implementation of MS Swaminathan Committee’s recommendation to price agricultural produce at 50 percent plus the production costs.

