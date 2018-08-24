Govt doctors lay near siege of collectorate ; seek pay on par with Central govt doctors

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : About 250 Doctors working in the Government Hospital today laid near siege of the district collectorate, seeking to implement their charter of demands, mainly pay and promotions on par with the Central Government doctors.

The doctors, including women, holding placards, raised slogans in support of their demands, seeking salary and dearness allowances on par with the Central Government doctors and also demanding Pay-4 band salary and super grade pay which is delayed by seven years to the State government doctors.

They also sought promotions on par with the doctors of Central government, police said.