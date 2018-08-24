  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
24 Aug 2018, Edition - 1137, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The Health Ministry approved an additional grant of ₹18.71 crore under the National Rural Health Mission to flood-hit Kerala
  • AFP quotes United States Geological Survey(USGS): 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Peru-Brazil border region
  • Arunachal bursts onto world tea map, produce sells for record Rs 40,000/kg
  • Encounter underway in Anantnag’s Kokernag area, 3 terrorists holed up
  • Two brothers kill friend over Rs 5 beedi packet in Delhi
  • ‘Helpful’ banker cheats woman of Rs 6.25 lakh
Travel

Coimbatore

Govt doctors lay near siege of collectorate ; seek pay on par with Central govt doctors

Covai Post Network

August 24, 2018

Coimbatore : About 250 Doctors working in the Government Hospital today laid near siege of the district collectorate, seeking to implement their charter of demands, mainly pay and promotions on par with the Central Government doctors.

The doctors, including women, holding placards, raised slogans in support of their demands, seeking salary and dearness allowances on par with the Central Government doctors and also demanding Pay-4 band salary and super grade pay which is delayed by seven years to the State government doctors.

They also sought promotions on par with the doctors of Central government, police said.

