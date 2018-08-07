3 Kerala cops booked for hunting deer in forest

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Kochi: Three policemen have been booked for allegedly killing a sambhar deer at Kulathupuzha forest range in Thiruvananthapuram.

Station House Officer Ayub Khan and civil police officers Rajiv and Vinod are those accused of hunting the deer.

Ayub also took along with them three of his relatives who have been arrested.

The SI has been suspended by Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP.

The forest department recovered an unlicensed gun, cooked meat of the deer, and knives used for slicing it, reports said.