07 Aug 2018, Edition - 1120, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- PM Modi will travel to Chennai tomorrow morning to pay his last respect to DMK Patriarch M. Karunanidhi
- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rushes to Chennai to visit Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. Karunanidhi
- Kauvery hospital has released a medical bulletin in which it has mentioned that Karunanidhi is extremely critical
- The mastermind of Bodh Gaya blast arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)
- Bodh Gaya Blast: NIA arrests mastermind of blast in Karnataka
- Shiv Sena to abstain from voting in Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman poll
- Ishrat Jahan Encounter Case: CBI rejects discharge plea of former cop DG Vanzara
- J&K: 4 armymen martyred in Gurez ceasefire violation
- US President Donald Trump blamed ‘bad environmental laws’ for California wildfires
- Aircel-Maxis Case: Case adjourned till October 8 as ED/CBI seeks more time from court
3 Kerala cops booked for hunting deer in forest
Covai Post Network
August 7, 2018
Image credit : Illustrative image
Kochi: Three policemen have been booked for allegedly killing a sambhar deer at Kulathupuzha forest range in Thiruvananthapuram.
Station House Officer Ayub Khan and civil police officers Rajiv and Vinod are those accused of hunting the deer.
Ayub also took along with them three of his relatives who have been arrested.
The SI has been suspended by Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP.
The forest department recovered an unlicensed gun, cooked meat of the deer, and knives used for slicing it, reports said.