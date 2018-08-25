  • Download mobile app

25 Aug 2018, Edition - 1138, Saturday

9 year boy thrown into the floods by maternal uncle in Malappuram

Covai Post Network

August 25, 2018

Kottayam: A nine year old boy was thrown into a river during the flood by his paternal uncle Mohammad at Melatoor in Malappuram.

Police and fire and rescue personnel are searching for Mohammed Shaheen of class four in the river.

The boy was flung into Kadalundi river from Aanakkayam bridge.

Shaheen was missing since August 13.

The local people had organised protests demanding steps to speed up efforts to trace the minor.

As the news about missing of Shaheen appeared in the media, Mohammed threw the boy into the river to make it appear that the boy was washed away in the flood waters.

But video clippings seized by police showed the uncle taking the boy on his two wheeler. The real motive behind the crime is not known.

