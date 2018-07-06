Another case of sexual abuse surfaces on Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Close to the heels of Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar facing charge of raping a nun, another case of sexual abuse has surfaced against him.

The father of a nun who was serving under the Bishop had written a letter to him about the sexual abuse last year, he told a TV channel.

He said that his daughter was threatened to be killed if she revealed it to others by the diocese.

The nun’s father informed the Syro Malabar Church Archbishop George Allencherry who asked him not to reveal it to any media and promised that the matter would be sorted out soon.