06 Jul 2018
- The order came almost 20 days after the Maharashtra government ordered a plastic ban, which was implemented on June 23
- Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat says Golf cannot be played when the troops are stationed at the Line of Control
- The doorstep delivery of ration was one of the proposals that the AAP government wanted the Lt Governor Anil Baijal to approve
- INX Media case: ED chargesheets Karti Chidambaram
- Politics erupt over Punjab government’s decision to conduct dope test on government employees and officials
- Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation for supporting the tukde-tukde gang: R P Singh, Leader, BJP
- Separatist leader Yasin Malik has been detained ahead of the date of Burhan Wani’s killing
Another case of sexual abuse surfaces on Bishop Franco Mulakkal
Covai Post Network
July 6, 2018
Kochi: Close to the heels of Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar facing charge of raping a nun, another case of sexual abuse has surfaced against him.
The father of a nun who was serving under the Bishop had written a letter to him about the sexual abuse last year, he told a TV channel.
He said that his daughter was threatened to be killed if she revealed it to others by the diocese.
The nun’s father informed the Syro Malabar Church Archbishop George Allencherry who asked him not to reveal it to any media and promised that the matter would be sorted out soon.