Another foreign currency haul at Kochi airport, Rs 1.3cr worth stuff seized

Kochi: A day after Customs authorities made a huge haul of foreign currency worth Rs 10.86 crore from an Afghan national, sleuths seized about Rs1.3 crore foreign currency from a person at the Cochin international airport here today.

Vushnu of Mala in Thrissur was arrested in this connection. He was to board a flight to Sharjah when sleuths nabbed him.

ALSO READ : Rs 10cr currency seized from Afghan at Kochi airport

An aircraft snag helped Customs officials nab Afghan Mohammed Siddiqui Yusufi and recover Rs 10.86 crore worth foreign currency on Wednesday. Yusufi was bound for Dubai via Kochi. He had checked in from Delhi. But a snag resulted in his baggage being offloaded in Kochi. He got caught when the baggage was screened again in Kochi.