14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- JUST IN: More trouble for Former FM P. Chidambaram
- India is going to make a separate statement on the UN report on June 19 at UNHRC in Geneva
- 7 day custody for all accused in Bhima – Koregaon case
- Amnesty International endorses ‘motivated’ UN report
- One army personnel martyred while two terrorists gunned down at an operation in Bandipora’s Panar area in J&K
- Maoists tried recruiting JNU students, twist revealed in Bhima Koregaon case
- JUST IN: CRPF vehicle targeted, clashes erupted in Banihal, J&K
- J&K: Army jawan abducted in Shopian
- AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 MLAs
- Air India flights stranded at Delhi airport as sandstorm hits Chandigarh
Another foreign currency haul at Kochi airport, Rs 1.3cr worth stuff seized
Covai Post Network
June 14, 2018
Kochi: A day after Customs authorities made a huge haul of foreign currency worth Rs 10.86 crore from an Afghan national, sleuths seized about Rs1.3 crore foreign currency from a person at the Cochin international airport here today.
Vushnu of Mala in Thrissur was arrested in this connection. He was to board a flight to Sharjah when sleuths nabbed him.
ALSO READ : Rs 10cr currency seized from Afghan at Kochi airport
An aircraft snag helped Customs officials nab Afghan Mohammed Siddiqui Yusufi and recover Rs 10.86 crore worth foreign currency on Wednesday. Yusufi was bound for Dubai via Kochi. He had checked in from Delhi. But a snag resulted in his baggage being offloaded in Kochi. He got caught when the baggage was screened again in Kochi.