Rs 10cr currency seized from Afghan at Kochi airport

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Kochi:In what could be the country’s biggest seizure, foreign currency of over Rs 10 crore was seized from an Afghan at the airport here today.

There were US dollars and Saudi riyals in the contraband recovered from Siddique, 33. He was arrested and taken to an undisclosed destination for interrogation.

ALSO READ : Counterfeit note printing unit unearthed near Coimbatore, one arrested

Siddique was supposed to travel to Dubai by the Air India flight last night. As the aircraft developed snag it was cancelled and the passengers were arranged tickets for this morning’s Emirates flight and were accommodated in a hotel.

During screening of passengers on the basis of a tip-off, the seizure was made. The accused is believed to have brought the money from Delhi.