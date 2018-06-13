  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • JUST IN: More trouble for Former FM P. Chidambaram
  • India is going to make a separate statement on the UN report on June 19 at UNHRC in Geneva
  • 7 day custody for all accused in Bhima – Koregaon case
  • Amnesty International endorses ‘motivated’ UN report
  • One army personnel martyred while two terrorists gunned down at an operation in Bandipora’s Panar area in J&K
  • Maoists tried recruiting JNU students, twist revealed in Bhima Koregaon case
  • JUST IN: CRPF vehicle targeted, clashes erupted in Banihal, J&K
  • J&K: Army jawan abducted in Shopian
  • AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 MLAs
  • Air India flights stranded at Delhi airport as sandstorm hits Chandigarh
Travel

Kerala News

Rs 10cr currency seized from Afghan at Kochi airport

Covai Post Network

June 13, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Kochi:In what could be the country’s biggest seizure, foreign currency of over Rs 10 crore was seized from an Afghan at the airport here today.

There were US dollars and Saudi riyals in the contraband recovered from Siddique, 33. He was arrested and taken to an undisclosed destination for interrogation.

ALSO READ : Counterfeit note printing unit unearthed near Coimbatore, one arrested

Siddique was supposed to travel to Dubai by the Air India flight last night. As the aircraft developed snag it was cancelled and the passengers were arranged tickets for this morning’s Emirates flight and were accommodated in a hotel.

During screening of passengers on the basis of a tip-off, the seizure was made. The accused is believed to have brought the money from Delhi.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿