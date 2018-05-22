23 May 2018, Edition - 1044, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Several are feared to be trapped as building in Jodhpur collapsed due to digging work in the Sadarpura area
- NHRC issues notice to Gujarat govt, notice to govt over dalit atrocity, dalit was beaten to death in Rajkot
- After VVPATs were seized from Vijayapura, B.S Yeddyurappa moves poll panel, seeks probe into the matter
- SC rejects Hindu Mahasabha’s petition, plea challenged Cong-JDS alliance, plea called pact ‘unconstitutional’
- Cricketer Jadeja’s wife allegedly thrashed, cop attacks Rivaba Jadeja in Jamnagar, assaulted after collision of vehicles
- The southern states parties barring Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK and chief minister K Palaniswami will also be in attendance
Bombs hurled at BJP office in Payyannur after clash
Covai Post Network
May 22, 2018
Kochi: The BJP office at Payyannur was attacked with bombs, following a clash between BJP-CPM workers today. A large contingent of police is camping at the place.
CPM worker D Shinu was attacked by a group near the new bus stand in Payyannur. He claimed the attackers came in a car. Soon a BJP worker Rajit was attacked near old bus stand. After this, the BJP office was targeted.
ALSO READ : AEPC seeks refund of embedded taxes
Superintendent of Police Shiva Vikram has convened a meeting of the political parties to prevent escalation of violence close on the heels of the death of a CPM leader in Mahe in Puducherry near Kannur where an RSS activist was murdered a few days back.