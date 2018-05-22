Bombs hurled at BJP office in Payyannur after clash

Covai Post Network

Kochi: The BJP office at Payyannur was attacked with bombs, following a clash between BJP-CPM workers today. A large contingent of police is camping at the place.

CPM worker D Shinu was attacked by a group near the new bus stand in Payyannur. He claimed the attackers came in a car. Soon a BJP worker Rajit was attacked near old bus stand. After this, the BJP office was targeted.

Superintendent of Police Shiva Vikram has convened a meeting of the political parties to prevent escalation of violence close on the heels of the death of a CPM leader in Mahe in Puducherry near Kannur where an RSS activist was murdered a few days back.