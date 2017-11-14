  • Download mobile app
CPM chides Isaac too for self-promotion through Washington Post article

Covai Post Network

November 14, 2017

Kochi: The CPM Kerala leadership, which blasted firebrand leader P Jayarajan for attempts at self-promotion, did not spare even Finance Minister Thomas Isaac for his recent The Washington Post interview.

The report titled ‘One of the few places where a communist can still dream’ had glorified leaders like Isaac for strengthening the party in the State. Several leaders and social reformers whose efforts helped in building the communist movement did not find mention in the report.

The Washington Post reporters travelled with Issac to bring out the report which has annoyed the CPM.
Issac blamed the reporters of the US-based newspaper for misinterpreting him.

