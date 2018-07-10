Crusader deplores ‘silence’ of women outfits over assaults; says Church protecting criminal priests

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Christian crusader battling against clergymen facing charges of sexual abuse and murder has blasted women’s outfits for remaining dormant in the wake of increasing crimes against their sex.

Jomon Puthenpurackal told The Covai Post that not a single association representing women had come forward against all these sexual abuse cases in the past.

It was shocking to note that the women’s outfits were turning their back on rape victims being painted immoral by the Catholic and Orthodox Churches.

Instead of acting against the accused, the Churches are outraging their modesty.

Shot into limelight for fighting a successful lone war seeking action against two priests and a nun in the Sr Abhaya murder case of 1992, Jomon hailed the role of most of the media for standing with him.

However, he flayed a vernacular which ‘shamelessly’ covered up all reports against churches.

Abhaya case, which had hit a roadblock for lack of evidence, was revived by Jomon with the help of a national daily to corner two priests and a nun in the case. After Kerala police allegedly destroyed evidences to protect the Church under political pressure, two successive CBI probes failed to find any concrete evidence against the accused. It was Jomon’s fight for justice that led to a third CBI probe which nailed the two priests and the nun who were arrested and later released on bail.

Jomon described the Opposition in the State as spineless for not making its stand clear in the recent rape cases by the Catholic bishop and four Orthodox Church priests.

Political parties were under the wrong impression that Churches were influential among the faithfuls. It had been proved in the past that the faithfuls had never heeded the direction of the Church to vote for any particular political party.

Jomon said there was also a wrong notion among the public that the faithfuls were supporting the accused clergymen. He said he had been getting feedback from them since the days when he fought the Abhaya case.

The Church was losing its credibility by protecting criminal priests. It should realise this and act fast against the accused or else will lose the trust of faithfuls.

Jomon hailed the people of Tamil Nadu for giving a damn to the arrest of Kanchipuram Mutt chief late Sri Jayendra Saraswati in the Sankaraman murder case in 2004. Police had arrested the pontiff even as there was no prima facie evidence against him.

It is shameful that the Kerala Government was delaying the arrest even as there was strong evidence against the Jalandhar Bishop and four Orthodox priests who had admitted consensual sex with the housewife.

The Church was controlled by a bunch of mafias and anyone speaking against it was silenced through different means.He praised the Orthodox Church housewife who dared to expose the priests and the nun who took on the powerful bishop