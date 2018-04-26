Eravikulam park opened for public

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Eravikulam National Park, the paradise of Nilgiri tahr, has been opened for tourists after remaining closed for about two months.

The park was closed for calving of the endangered animal in Rajamala near Munnar.

Normally, the park is opened in the first week of April after closure on February 1. But this time its calving period was extended by three weeks.

Last year about 100 tahrs were born, forest sources said. It is estimated that there are a total of 900 tahrs in the park.

A large number of tourists were seen in the park on the opening day. More ticket counters were opened in Munnar. There are seven mini buses ferrying tourists to the mountainous park. No other vehicles are allowed inside the park which is divided into three areas of core, buffer area and tourism with visitors allowed only to the third onesm area.

Spread over 97 sq km, the park situated along the crest of the Western Ghats attracts people for seeing Nilgiri marten, ruddy mongoose, small clawed otter and dusky striped squirrel.