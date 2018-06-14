Fire on cargo ship off Kochi coast, one hurt

Covai Post Network

Kochi: A crew member was injured seriously when an Indian cargo ship bound for Colombo caught fire off Kochi coast on Wednesday night.

The ship ‘mv Nalini’, coming from Mundra port in Gujarat, had 22 crew on board. The fire, which took place in the engine room with an explosion, was brought under control, Indian Navy sources said.

The Navy swung into action by sending a helicopter to rescue the crew members after intercepting a distress message from the ship.

Coast Guard vessel ‘Charlie’ also took part in rescue operation which was hampered by darkness and inclement weather conditions.