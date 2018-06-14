14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday
- JUST IN: More trouble for Former FM P. Chidambaram
- India is going to make a separate statement on the UN report on June 19 at UNHRC in Geneva
- 7 day custody for all accused in Bhima – Koregaon case
- Amnesty International endorses ‘motivated’ UN report
- One army personnel martyred while two terrorists gunned down at an operation in Bandipora’s Panar area in J&K
- Maoists tried recruiting JNU students, twist revealed in Bhima Koregaon case
- JUST IN: CRPF vehicle targeted, clashes erupted in Banihal, J&K
- J&K: Army jawan abducted in Shopian
- AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 MLAs
- Air India flights stranded at Delhi airport as sandstorm hits Chandigarh
Fire on cargo ship off Kochi coast, one hurt
Covai Post Network
June 14, 2018
Kochi: A crew member was injured seriously when an Indian cargo ship bound for Colombo caught fire off Kochi coast on Wednesday night.
The ship ‘mv Nalini’, coming from Mundra port in Gujarat, had 22 crew on board. The fire, which took place in the engine room with an explosion, was brought under control, Indian Navy sources said.
The Navy swung into action by sending a helicopter to rescue the crew members after intercepting a distress message from the ship.
Coast Guard vessel ‘Charlie’ also took part in rescue operation which was hampered by darkness and inclement weather conditions.