02 Aug 2018, Edition - 1115, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- Three foreign nationals (one Indian, one Malaysian and one Macedonian) working in Kabul killed by unknown gunmen
- Supreme Court restrains media from telecasting images and videos of minor rape victims even in blurred and morphed form
- Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has accepted the invitation for attending Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony
- Anissia Batra Death Case — Delhi HC has granted 4 weeks to Crime Branch to probe the case and file status report
- Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan visits Kauvery hospital to enquire about DMK’s M Karunanidhi’s health
- PM Modi chairs high level meeting with his top Ministers
- NDA cabinet has approved a bill which restores the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals
- BJP issues a 3 line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha, important bill to be taken up
- Another showdown is expected in Parliament, opposition is likely to voice protests against Rajya Sabha Chairman
‘Fishmonger’ Hanan out to promote khadi products
Covai Post Network
August 2, 2018
Kochi: The young college student Hanan Hamid has given a befitting reply to her online tormentors by walking down the ramp to promote khadi products.
She cooly joined other young models who were endorsing dress materials created by New Fashion Apparel Training Centre at a function in Thiruvananthapuram organised in connection with the inauguration of Onam-Bakrid fair yesterday.
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented her a gift and said the government would support her.
The modelling offer was made by board vice-chairperson Shobhana George who said Hanan’s endorsement would help Khadi board increase its popularity.
Hanan, who has donned small roles in films and became flower girl and took to event management, was targeted online for selling fish here to foot her educational expenses and take care of her family.