‘Fishmonger’ Hanan out to promote khadi products

Kochi: The young college student Hanan Hamid has given a befitting reply to her online tormentors by walking down the ramp to promote khadi products.

She cooly joined other young models who were endorsing dress materials created by New Fashion Apparel Training Centre at a function in Thiruvananthapuram organised in connection with the inauguration of Onam-Bakrid fair yesterday.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented her a gift and said the government would support her.

The modelling offer was made by board vice-chairperson Shobhana George who said Hanan’s endorsement would help Khadi board increase its popularity.

Hanan, who has donned small roles in films and became flower girl and took to event management, was targeted online for selling fish here to foot her educational expenses and take care of her family.