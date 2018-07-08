  • Download mobile app

Former Megalaya Governor M Jacob passes away at 90 in Kottayam

Covai Post Network

July 8, 2018

Kochi: Former Meghalaya Governor M M Jacob, 90, passed away in a private hospital in Kottayam.

He was admitted to the hospital in the morning following uneasiness.

The funeral will be held at St Augustine Forane church, Ramapuram, tomorrow.

Jacob became Union Minister twice under former PM Rajiv Gandhi and once under Narasimha Rao.

Born on August 9, 1928, Jacob studied in different places including Loyala College, Chennai.

He started taking part in active politics since 1952 and simultaneously started to practice as a lawyer.

Later, he quit legal profession and took a plunge into politics. He was Meghalaya governor from 1995 to 2007.

