01 Aug 2018, Edition - 1114, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- SC reserves judgement in Sabarimala Case, questions ‘How can you question faith?’
- BJP escalates attack, vows NRC in Bengal, ‘If cops block, we will protest, we will not stop’, says BJP Chief Amit Shah
- The problem will be solved with confidence, cooperation, and belief, says Former Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta
- BJP President Amt Shah to visit West Bengal on 11 August
- 7 people lose their lives as a luxury car rams into an auto in Coimbatore
- INX Media Case: Delhi HC extends interim protection to Chidambaram till 28th September
- J&K Police’s Crime Branch files a supplementary charge-sheet in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua
- Durango governor says no deaths have been reported after Aeroméxico airliner crash, but there are injuries.
- Special counsel Robert Mueller refers foreign agent inquiries to New York prosecutors
- TMC issues adjournment notice in Parliament over NRC issue
Four of family murdered, buried in pit near Thodupuzha
Covai Post Network
August 1, 2018
Image credit : Illustrative image
Kochi: Four members of a family were found murdered and buried on the premises of their house in Vannapuram near Thodupuzha in Idukki today.
The deceased were identified as Kanattu Krishnankutty, 52, wife Susheela, 50, daughter Arsha, 21, and son Arjun, 18. They were reported missing since Sunday after there was no whereabouts of the family.
The neighbours visited the house to enquire their welfare as there as no one from the family was seen out for a few days. There was no response from inside when the neighbours went knocking the doors.
They found fresh heap of earth in the compound and got suspicious and informed the police.