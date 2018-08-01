01 Aug 2018, Edition - 1114, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- SC reserves judgement in Sabarimala Case, questions ‘How can you question faith?’
- BJP escalates attack, vows NRC in Bengal, ‘If cops block, we will protest, we will not stop’, says BJP Chief Amit Shah
- The problem will be solved with confidence, cooperation, and belief, says Former Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta
- BJP President Amt Shah to visit West Bengal on 11 August
- 7 people lose their lives as a luxury car rams into an auto in Coimbatore
- INX Media Case: Delhi HC extends interim protection to Chidambaram till 28th September
- J&K Police’s Crime Branch files a supplementary charge-sheet in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua
- Durango governor says no deaths have been reported after Aeroméxico airliner crash, but there are injuries.
- Special counsel Robert Mueller refers foreign agent inquiries to New York prosecutors
- TMC issues adjournment notice in Parliament over NRC issue
Ghazal singer Umbayee no more
Covai Post Network
August 1, 2018
Kochi: Ghazal singer P A Ibrahim alias Umbayee died in a private hospital in Aluva near here today.
He was 68. Umbayee was ailing and undergoing treatment for cancer for the last few years. He was active in gazal programmes for the last 30 years.
There are a number of popular albums of Umbayee.
Born in 1952 in Mattancherry here, Umbayee was sent to a relative’s custody in Bombay. This was the result of his father not liking his son taking to music.
However, Umbayee took forward his mission and learned music under Ustadwar Ali Khan for seven years.