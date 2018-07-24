  • Download mobile app

24 Jul 2018, Edition - 1106, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Maratha protest spills into Mumbai; Maratha Kranti Morcha has announced Mumbai ‘bandh’ tomorrow
  • Amid uproar over ‘mobocracy’, Home Minister Rajnath Singh says biggest mob lynching was what happened in 1984
  • Government sources reveal twist to Maratha agitation, say ‘Fringe making protests violent’
  • Indian money in Swiss banks reduced by 34.5% in 2017
  • MEO community protests in Alwar against Rakbar Khan’s lynching
  • J&K Neta’s arrogance caught on tape as Neta calls cops ‘BJP’s stooge’
  • At least eight people were killed when someone detonated a bomb in a mosque in northeast Nigeria, police say
  • Three men arrested in London over suspected acid attack on three-year-old boy in Worcester on Saturday
  • Man rams Jaguar into 12 cars, injuring 21 people in Mumbai
  • A student of class 12 was stabbed in his class after he took a stand against eve-teasing in Jind, Haryana
Kerala News

Honour killing behind lorry cleaner’s death suspected

Covai Post Network

July 24, 2018

Kochi: In a sensational development, police are suspecting that lorry cleaner Mubarak Basha, 21, fell victim to honour killing at Kanjikkode in Palakkad.

Basha, originally Murukesh’s son Vijay Kumar, had converted to Islam after marrying his lover.

A joint investigation by Kerala and Tamil Nadu police found no traces of windscreen debris at the spot where Basha was targeted with stones, reports said.

The post mortem report said he suffered serious injuries to his ribs. The matter came to light after the driver gave unsubstantiated narration about the incident.

First he said that a big gang in two and four-wheelers waylaid the lorry and pelted stones yesterday. Later, he changed his stance, saying the victim was targeted between Coimbatore and Ettimadai. The vegetable laden lorry was going to Chengannur when the attack occurred.

