Idukki dam opened after 26 years, water to reach Kochi in 6 hours

Kochi: History was made when the over four-decade-old Idukki was opened during the South West monsoon as the water level crossed 2,398.8ft-mark today.

It was 26 years ago that Cheruthoni dam was last opened. Today, the central one of the five shutters was lifted 50 cm as part of trial run to last four hours.

About 50,000 litres water per second is being discharged from the dam. The dam was opened in 1981 and 1992 during the North East monsoon in October.

Ironically, the dam was not opened during north east monsoon in 2013 when water level reached its full mark at 2,304 feet.

As part of preventing inundation of more areas in Ernakulam, shutters of Edamalayar dam were closed before opening shutters of Cheruthoni dam which is part of the Idukki dam complex consisting of the Idukki arch dam and Kulamavu and Cheruthoni dams. Only Cheruthoni has the facility for discharging water.

Water released is flowing through Thadiyambadu, Karimban, Chelachuvadu, Keerithodu, Pambla forest area and reaching Lower Periyar dam where shutters are kept open. Water from Lower Periyar will reach Boothathankettu dam where also shutters are open.

From there water will flow through Perumbavoor, Kaladi and Eloor in Ernakulam district and also parts of Thrissur district.

The permission was granted by an urgent Cabinet meeting called by the Chief Minister.

Later, the Chief Minister told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that at least 20 people were killed in the rain.

The government held discussions with the Central team that is touring the State to take stock of the loss suffered by the State in the monsoon.