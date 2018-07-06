Madrasa expels girl for sporting sandalwood bindi

Covai Post Network

KOZHIKODE: A Madrasa in Kerala has expelled a girl for sporting a bindi (with sandalwood paste) on her forehead.

According to sources, Henna Malayil, a talented Class V girl, recently acted in a short film sporting a bindi, which irked the Madrasa authorities who expelled her from the institute for allegedly showing indifference to Islamic teachings.

Henna’s father Ummer Malayil, in his post on Facebook, thanked God by saying that the authorities did not pass a decree to stone her to death.