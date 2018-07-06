06 Jul 2018, Edition - 1088, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- The order came almost 20 days after the Maharashtra government ordered a plastic ban, which was implemented on June 23
- Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat says Golf cannot be played when the troops are stationed at the Line of Control
- The doorstep delivery of ration was one of the proposals that the AAP government wanted the Lt Governor Anil Baijal to approve
- INX Media case: ED chargesheets Karti Chidambaram
- Politics erupt over Punjab government’s decision to conduct dope test on government employees and officials
- Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation for supporting the tukde-tukde gang: R P Singh, Leader, BJP
- Separatist leader Yasin Malik has been detained ahead of the date of Burhan Wani’s killing
Madrasa expels girl for sporting sandalwood bindi
Covai Post Network
July 6, 2018
KOZHIKODE: A Madrasa in Kerala has expelled a girl for sporting a bindi (with sandalwood paste) on her forehead.
According to sources, Henna Malayil, a talented Class V girl, recently acted in a short film sporting a bindi, which irked the Madrasa authorities who expelled her from the institute for allegedly showing indifference to Islamic teachings.
Henna’s father Ummer Malayil, in his post on Facebook, thanked God by saying that the authorities did not pass a decree to stone her to death.