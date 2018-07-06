  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
06 Jul 2018, Edition - 1088, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The order came almost 20 days after the Maharashtra government ordered a plastic ban, which was implemented on June 23
  • Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat says Golf cannot be played when the troops are stationed at the Line of Control
  • The doorstep delivery of ration was one of the proposals that the AAP government wanted the Lt Governor Anil Baijal to approve
  • INX Media case: ED chargesheets Karti Chidambaram
  • Politics erupt over Punjab government’s decision to conduct dope test on government employees and officials
  • Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation for supporting the tukde-tukde gang: R P Singh, Leader, BJP
  • Separatist leader Yasin Malik has been detained ahead of the date of Burhan Wani’s killing
Travel

Kerala News

Madrasa expels girl for sporting sandalwood bindi

Covai Post Network

July 6, 2018

KOZHIKODE: A Madrasa in Kerala has expelled a girl for sporting a bindi (with sandalwood paste) on her forehead.

According to sources, Henna Malayil, a talented Class V girl, recently acted in a short film sporting a bindi, which irked the Madrasa authorities who expelled her from the institute for allegedly showing indifference to Islamic teachings.

Henna’s father Ummer Malayil, in his post on Facebook, thanked God by saying that the authorities did not pass a decree to stone her to death.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿