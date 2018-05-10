Major embarrassment to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Covai Post Network

Kottayam: In an embarassment to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Governor Justice P Sathasivam has rejected Pinarayi’s nominee as a member of RTI Commission.

The Governor refused to clear the name of A A Rashid as he is facing criminal charges in an university appointment scam.

A close confidante of Pinarayi, Rashid is a member of CPM district committee in Thiruvananthapuram. Rashid was facing charges on appointment of university assistants during the previous UDF government.

Congress leader R Shashi Kumar had lodged a complaint with the Governor on the appointment of Rashid. The Governor sought a report from the police who gave a report against Rashid.