14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday

Mammootty to play lead role in YSR biopic

Covai Post Network

June 13, 2018

KOCHI: Mega star Mammootty is all set to begin shooting of his third Telugu film Yatra, a biopic on former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

The shooting for the movie will begin on June 18, while Mammootty will be seen in the sets from June 20.

Yatra is all about the late Chief Minister’s 1,500-km padayatra that helped him steer the party to power in Andhra Pradesh twice – in 2004 and 2009.

According to sources, the Rs 30 crore film will be directed by Mahi Raghav and produced by Shashi Devi Reddy.

The movie, that is expected to hit the screen around January next, will also see Surya playing the role of YSR’s son Jagan Reddy.

Mammootty entered the Telugu film industry through Swathi Kiranam in 1992, followed by Railway Coolie in 1998.

