  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
27 Apr 2018, Edition - 1018, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Kushinagar accident: Principal of Divine Public School has been arrested
  • Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reacts on Kushinagar accident that claimed lives of 13 children this morning
  • Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif disqualified for holding a UAE visa
  • IDFC Mutual fund is valued around 6% – 8% of its asset under management, which is currently more than ₹70,000 crore
  • The revelation comes at a time when PNB is launching its own measures to nab the economic offenders
  • Apollo Hospital makes startling submission, says ‘don’t have Jayalalithaa’s biological samples’
  • Fresh twist to Jaya legacy row, Apollo Hospital makes stunning submission, ‘don’t have Jaya’s biological samples’
  • After 13 children die due to ‘negligence’, ‘negligent’ school officials go absconding, school Principal and Manager go missing
  • After Madras HC orders CBI probe, DMK demands T.N Health Minister’s resignation
  • The social media giant reported $4.98 billion in profit — up from $4.26 billion in the last quarter

Kerala News

MG Road in Kochi declared ‘no-horn zone’

Covai Post Network

April 26, 2018

KOCHI: A section of Mahatma Gandhi Road was declared a no-horn zone on Thursday. Managing Director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited A.P. Mohammad Hanish officially declared the road as ‘no-horn’ area. Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuppuswamy presided over the event.

The stretch between Madhava Pharmacy traffic junction and Maharaja’s College metro station on the MG Road was declared as no-horn zone as part of observance of the No Horn Day.

ALSO READ : Elephant tramples 80-year-old woman to death in Ooty

Hanish distributed pamphlets that explained the problems resulting due to sound pollution to the public. Students of SCMS College pasted no-horn stickers on vehicles.

The project is being implemented with the cooperation of Indian Medical Association, National Initiative for Safe Sound, Organisation of ENT Surgeons, Motor Vehicles Department, Kochi Metro and Kochi City Police.

Ernakulam RTO Reji P Varghese, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic-Ernakulam West) M.A. Nazeer, IMA Kochi President Dr. Varghese Cherian, SCMS Group Director Radha P Thevanoor, Kerala Private Bus Operators Association President M.B. Satyan were present.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿