Napkin vending machine installed at Mettupalayam Government hospital

Coimbatore : New sanitary napkin vending machines were installed at Mettupalayam government hospital on Friday.

The initiative was organised by Inner Wheel club of Mettupalayam and inaugurated by Poornima Vijayagiri, President, Inner Wheel club. The machines can be operated using Rs 5 coin.

The machine issues Napkin for Rs 5 which is comparatively very cheap and would be very helpful to the patients, says Dr. S Seralathan, Chief Medical Officer, government hospital.

New toilet built for differently abled and elderly people was also inaugurated on Friday at government hospital, Mettupalayam.

The inauguration was headed by N Sundarraganesh, President of Rotary Club of Mettupalayam