  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
30 Jun 2018, Edition - 1082, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • In December, 2014, the Delhi High Court had set aside an order holding Bharti guilty of racial prejudice
  • Daughter of Kalavati has now claimed that she accidentally fell into the river
  • The #AmarnathYatra in Jammu and Kashmir has resumed after it was suspended due to heavy rains in the region
  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the air services between Varanasi and Kathmandu in Nepal
  • India has welcomed the decision of the Financial Action Task Force to place Pakistan in its Grey list
  • RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav would remain on Bail till 17 August
Travel

Coimbatore

Napkin vending machine installed at Mettupalayam Government hospital

Covai Post Network

June 29, 2018

Coimbatore : New sanitary napkin vending machines were installed at Mettupalayam government hospital on Friday.

The initiative was organised by Inner Wheel club of Mettupalayam and inaugurated by Poornima Vijayagiri, President, Inner Wheel club. The machines can be operated using Rs 5 coin.

The machine issues Napkin for Rs 5 which is comparatively very cheap and would be very helpful to the patients, says Dr. S Seralathan, Chief Medical Officer, government hospital.

New toilet built for differently abled and elderly people was also inaugurated on Friday at government hospital, Mettupalayam.

The inauguration was headed by N Sundarraganesh, President of Rotary Club of Mettupalayam

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿