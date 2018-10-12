New Look Tougher Qutab Golf Course Beckons Delhi Golfers

Delhi’s favorite public golf course, The Qutab Golf Course (QGC) has opened the revamped front nine to its members and the Golf lovers in the city. The new look, much tougher and challenging course boasts of significant changes which will only enhance the players experience whilst playing at the QGC.

Qutab Golf Course Reopens

The first tee off in the newly re-laid front nine was made by the Lt. Governor of Delhi, Shri Anil Baijal.

Describing some of the changes undertaken in the front nine, Mr. Anit Mehrotra, CEO, SGDC India, said, “It was our endeavor to make the changes keeping in mind the international standard norms described by the USGA, a first for Public Golf course in India, while simultaneously ensuring positive environment impact through efficient Drainage/Irrigation design and leveraging advanced technology by Rainbird irrigation and Pump Station.”

The Qutab Golf Course (QGC)

The grass (excluding greens) is grown through Pure Bermuda seeds imported from USA. New Underground drainage system have been constructed to avoid waterlogging and channelize the water through to the newly constructed catch basins to water bodies. All the water bodies are inter-connected, and overflow goes to the 4 water reservoirs constructed at strategic locations, he further added.

Explaining some of the other changes, Mr. Mehrotra, added, “The course has a combination of well-constructed fairways and bunkers at play. Elevated undulated greens with surround bunkers for the holes will challenge the best of the best.”

Located in South Delhi, QGC with its serene backdrop of famous Qutab Minar and surroundings is a popular course for golfers not only from Delhi but from across the country. The back nine of the course will now be reconstructed and the projected is expected to be completed by October 2019.

Front Nine @QGC

Hole # 1

– The Championship Tee size has been expanded to almost 3 times of the earlier size.

– New set of Regular and Ladies Tees have also been added

– New starter hut in front of the New Club House.

– New cart path

Hole # 2

– The earlier heavily compromised Par-3 design hole has been now extended by more than 70 yard and is made a very challenging Par-4 with elevated nicely shaped Greens.

Hole # 3

– New Green design and surround bunkers.

Hole # 4

– Waterbody coming in play.

– Two large strategically located fairway bunkers.

– Nicely shaped green contours.

Hole # 5

– Greens contours will test the putting skills.

Hole # 6

– Grass bunker on the left of the undulated greens will be interesting challenge of this long Par 3 hole.

Hole # 7

– Waterbody at 300 yards will be great feature for long hitters.

Hole # 8

– 550 Yards Par 5 is the longest Hole on this front nine. The landing area for long and average hitters are not penalizing any more like it was in past.

– The left side newly constructed waterbody will challenge long hitters and second shot of the average/high handicap golfers.

– There is a new large bunker now on the left side of the fairway.

– Green is slightly elevated with surround bunkers and great contouring.

Hole # 9

– New addition of the large undulated Green with Surround bunkers and a Grass Bunker at the north side of the Green.

About SGDC

SGDC was formed while recognizing the need to have an integrated Golf Course development company in India with all the necessary expertise and skill sets to take on turn key projects of golf course development, from concept to completion. This expansion made the company a fully-fledged professional sports ground development company in India.

SGDC is the Pan India Distributor for Rain Bird Golf Course Irrigation Systems and provides the following services

Designing and Consultancy for Golf Irrigation System

Supply of Golf Course Irrigation Products

Installation of Golf Course Irrigation System

Audit of Existing Golf Irrigation System

Running and Maintenance of Golf Course Irrigation

Being the first ISO 9001:2000 registered golf and other sports development company in the country, our expertise in matters of high quality construction and development is second to none.

Over the years, the company has expanded its portfolio to include the following other sports as well.