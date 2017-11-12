No action on CPM leader who owns land allocated for Tamil labourers, SC category

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Mathrubhumi

Thrissur: No action has been taken on the CPM leader who is allegedly owning illegal land holdings allocated for Tamil labourers coming under SC category in Kottakamboor in Devikulam taluk in Idukki.

John Jacob, councillor of Perumbavoor municipality, in Ernakulam is said to be in posession of the 52 acres of land in the area near Munnar.

Jacob, his family members and friends have acquired hundreds of acre of land in this manner. The land was first bought in the name of 13 plantation labourers claimed to be his workers on June 28, 2004 and registered in Kuruppampady sub registrar’s office in Ernakulam and not in Devikulam, where it should have been registered, to avoid controversies.

Within a few days the land was bought by his agents by executing power of attorney and then registered in the name of Jacob and his wife running the firm Royal Agriculture.

His relatives and friends have owned hundreds of acre of land under similar fashion. A probe ordered into it was sabotaged during UDF rule.

Left supported Independent MP Joice George, is also facing similar charges and a notice has been sent to him to appear before Revenue Division Office in Devikulam. Notices have also been sent to 22 others in this regard.