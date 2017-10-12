LATEST NEWS

Kollywood influence curbs Lankan Tamil cinema’s growth, says Yalpanam Univ ex-VC Covai Post Network The umbilical cord relationship between Tamils in Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu is so strong that Kollywood movies have great influence in our Tamil provinces to the... View More

“My vote is for my dad Kamal Haasan”: Shruti Haasan Covai Post Network Shruti Haasan speaks to Covai Post about acting , singing and how she now is well into both even as she only wanted to focus on signing initially.... View More

Fighting Crime with Toothless Tools! Covai Post Network Cyber tools can come handy not just in detecting Cyber crime but conventional crime as well. Most times cops put in long hours of strenuous man-hours, go with... View More

“Me and Sneha won’t act together again” says actor Prasanna Covai Post Network The actor who was in the city to promote his recent movie Thupparivaalan speaks about his comeback, issues in the film industry and piracy.... View More

Nilgiris ready for a makeover with new Collector Covai Post Network Meet Nilgiris Collector J Innocent Divya who has chalked out strategies to save the hills from degradation. Plastics need to be banned for the future of our chi... View More

Aussie speaker sets off domino effect Covai Post Network Meet a motivational speaker from Australia who bubbles with enthusiasm and who can transfer all her positivity to those around her. She can work anywhere, explo... View More

“We want the young people to shape in the voices of how global citizenship is conceived” Covai Post Network "We want the young people to shape in the voices of how global citizenship is conceived. We want them to reach out to adults, religious leaders" says Maria Luci... View More

Alex Babu popularly known as ‘Alexander the comic’ was in Coimbatore for his first solo show Covai Post Network Alex Babu popularly known as ‘Alexander the comic’ was in Coimbatore for his first solo show ‘Alex in Wonderland’. He talks to Covai Post about his show... View More

Sensous Bentley comes to Coimbatore Covai Post Network Satya Bagla, Managing Director of Exclusive Motors Pvt Ltd speaks to The Covai Post about the sexy limousine and the possibility of launching a showroom in Coim... View More