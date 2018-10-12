  • Download mobile app

12 Oct 2018, Edition - 1186, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has said that he supports the ‘Me Too’ movement
  • Actor Akshay Kumar cancels shoot of Housefull 4 after #MeToo allegations against Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar
  • DCW Chief writes letter to Prime Minister Modi seeking support for #MeToo campaign and resignation of MJ Akbar
  • IT raids TDP MP CM Ramesh’s house and offices
  • Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has asked for renaming Mumbai Central as Babasaheb Ambedkar railway station
Tamilnadu News

Govt neglecting people’s welfare: Vaiko

Covai Post Network

October 12, 2018

Chennai : The Government was neglecting welfare of the people, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Vaiko said here on Thursday.

He told mediapersons that the State Government was determined to destroy natural resources in the State. The hydrocarbon and neutrino projects would cause irreparable damage to the environment, turning the State into a desert. Farmers in the delta region would be hit further. These projects, which could be beneficial to a few industrial houses, would cause irreparable damage to the State, he added.

Vaiko said both Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Governor Banwarilal Purohit were playing a dangerous game against the media. The arrest of Tamil magazine Nakeeran’s editor Gopal should not be seen as a stray case but a warning to the media not to publish anything defamatory to the government or the Governor. “If such a trend continued, the people launch a movement, which would be unstoppable by the government and the Governor,” he added.

TCP's LGBT Pride

