08 Oct 2018, Edition - 1182, Monday

Mother kills child because of pain during breastfeeding

Covai Post Network

October 8, 2018

Chennai : Uma, 27, the mother of the one-and-a-half-month-old child, murdered her child cause she could not bear the pain caused during breast feeding. She was arrested by the Velachery police, produced before the judicial magistrate and remanded in prison.

The body was found in the lake on Sunday and sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem, the police said.

The couple married had a love marriage two years ago. They were living in Draupadi Amman Koil Street in Velachery, the police said. They were blessed with a kid on August 30th and they had named the child Charvik.

She was facing difficulty to lactate. She suffered severe pain when she breastfed the baby. She often complained about the trauma she is going through and at one point even asked her husband to give away the baby, the police said.

Upset over not being able to feed her child, Uma threw the baby into the Velachery lake, the police said. When her husband enquired about the child on Friday, she feigned ignorance and said someone had abducted the child as the door was found to be open.

A special team was formed to investigate. The mother on not being able to give an accurate description about the timings of baby’s disappearance, the police team questioned her and found that she had thrown the baby into the lake.

