This Festive Season Indulge in Fruity Delights Only at ‘The ThickShake Factory’

Its time to lure your taste buds this festive season with the freshest and tastiest “Thick” Shakes at The ThickShake Factory. With the ongoing festivities of Navratras and Durga Puja, it is the perfect time to indulge in a sip of delicious shakes made exclusively for everyone’s needs. The ten-day extravaganza is celebrated across India with great zeal. From the fun-filled Dandiya and Garba to the traditional Dhanuchi and Dhak, this period is enjoyed by one and all. But when it comes to food, it's almost as if everyone saves their annual appetite for these precious few days of festivities. To keep this festive energy alive, one should definitely check out The ThickShake Factory’s scrumptious menu that goes perfectly with this season of joy.

With over 50 types of ‘Thick Shakes’ rich in flavour including fruity delights like Strawberry Kiwi, Banana Berry, Mango Blast, Lovely Litchi to Pineapple passion, The ThickShake Factory offers the craziest and tastiest shakes that one can ever come across. If this is not all, through their "Shape your Shake" option in the menu, customers can customize their shakes in million combinations. So blend away those hunger pangs by grabbing on to amazing fruity delights topped with nuts and fruit crushes this Navratras and Durga Puja. Both delicious and filling, The ThickShake Factory has the thickest ice-cream based shakes available across a range of flavours to satiate their customers' taste buds.

As the festivities of Durga Puja are in high spirits, The ThickShake Factory will also be participating in the Times Powai Sarbojanin Durgotsav from Oct 14 – Oct 19 at MCGM Ground, Hiranandani, Powai. With the recent launch of The ThickShake Factory in Bandra, Mumbai, this Durgotsav will give a chance for more people to try the exotic and affordable shakes. To add on to this, The ThickShake Factory is working aggressively towards increasing its footprints in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra.

So what are you waiting for? "Shape your Shake" in million ways by adding on the goodness of fruit crushes which will definitely make you keep asking for more! Celebrate this festive season with your friends and family by trying out these yummilicious “Thick” Shakes by The ThickShake Factory.

About The ThickShake Factory

The ThickShake Factory is India’s 1st Premium Thick Shake Brand founded in 2013. It has steadily grown to 93 stores by September 2018 and projected to be 200 by end of 2019. In terms of revenues, TTSF has been growing 200% year-on-year. The ThickShake Factory is currently present in 20 cities including one in California, USA. TTSF offers not just 50+ types of ‘Thick Shakes’ but a complete range of cold coffee varieties, slushes, chocolate & fruit flavour drinks too.

Since the inception of the brand in 2013, The ThickShake Factory has won several accolades and awards including "Best Desserts, Mouthshut.com, 2014", “Best Beverages, The Times Nightlife Award, 2015, 2018”, “Best Shakes in India, Indian Hospitality Awards, Epicurus Telangana Tourism, 2015, 2016, 2017", “Best Shake Parlour of the Year, Indian Restaurant Awards 2018”, “Best Shakes, Indian Restaurant Congress, 2016”, “Franchisor of the Year, Franchise India, 2016”, “Telangana Brand Leadership Awards, CMO Asia, 2017”, “IMAGES Most Admired Startup of the Year”, “Coca Cola Golden Spoon Awards, 2018” and “Best Beverages, Swiggy Award, 2018” and many more.