Venture Garage Conducts “Find Your Investor” in Association with Kotak Mahindra Bank and Govt. of Rajasthan

With 300+ startups, 30+ investors and 30+ ecosystem partners attending the first two editions of FYI in Gurgaon and Chandigarh, the bandwagon moved to Jaipur, Rajasthan for its third edition. “Find Your investor” (FYI) programme was organized at Istart Nest, in Jaipur in association with Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) and the Government of Rajasthan.

Panelists discussing parameters to find the right investor for your venture. In the picture from left to right – Aashish Vanigota (Carpediem Capital), Paresh Gupta (Neos Angel Network), Pranay Mathur (WeDig Tech Solutions), Rajneesh Bhandari (Rajasthan Angel Innovators Network) and Ravi Mathur (Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund)

In addition to educating start-ups on the nuances of raising capital and banking, the FYI Programme also doubled up as a platform for the new-age entrepreneurs to interact with investors one-on-one, enabling them to meet the right investor(s). Over 100 start-ups and 10 investors participated in the event, a reminder that the start-up eco-system in going from strength to strength and is growing roots in India’s state capitals as well. Clear signs that start-ups will soon be an “economic” force to reckon with adding significant dollars to the GDP and bringing employment.

Representatives from Carpediem India's leading private equity fund manager, focused on the Indian consumption opportunity through investments in emerging SME leader, who travelled all the way from Delhi for this event, said they were surprised to see the high quality of startups in Jaipur, and were keen to stay in touch with some of them as they grew.

“The young enterprising startups of Rajasthan have proved their mettle, being appreciated, recognized and funded nationally and globally. With the vision and leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister, iStart is committed to support entrepreneurs of Rajasthan everywhere, always,” said Shri. Akhil Arora, Principal Secretary, IT&C, Rajasthan.

The investor Panel discussion at FYI, Find Your Investor, Jaipur edition included: Panelists Ravi Mathur (Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund), Rajneesh Bhandari (Rajasthan Angel Innovators Network), Paresh Gupta (Neos Angel Network), Pranay Mathur (WeDig Tech Solutions), Aashish Vanigota (Carpediem Capital) discussing parameters to find the right Investor for a venture.

Vivek Kumar, CEO of Venture Garage, commented "We strive to enable entrepreneurship in India by handholding startups that aim to revolutionise various sectors with the use of technology. Our goal is to identify high potential startups and assist them with fund raising, go to market, strategic guidance/mentorship & technology." Vineet Sagar, Managing Partner of Venture Garage added, "With this event, Venture Garage is proud to launch its services for startups in Rajasthan. Our team will be making regular visits to the state to interact with startups and provide them mentorship and fund raising support apart from enabling the ecosystem by doing more events."

Puneet Kapoor, Senior Executive Vice President, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Being a start-up is akin to taking the road less travelled. The challenges are aplenty – from idea generation and formulating business strategy to fund raising, market outreach and focusing on execution. In the midst of all the challenges that start-ups face, we are leveraging our expertise in the area of banking and finance, to extend a seamless experience to entrepreneurs. Our custom-made solution for start-ups – the Kotak Start-up Current Account, allows entrepreneurs to manage their banking and other business-related requirements more efficiently.”

After Gurgaon (18th July), Chandigarh (26th July), and Jaipur (10th August), the final edition of the event is scheduled for New Delhi on 31st August 2018.

